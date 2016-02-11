(Corrects paragraph 2 to say company increased its annualized
dividend, not 2015 annual dividend)
Feb 11 PepsiCo Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, as higher sales of
snacks and beverages in North America helped reduce the impact
of a strong dollar.
The company increased its annualized dividend to $3.01 per
share from $2.81 per share and said it would return about $7
billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in 2016.
Revenue from PepsiCo's North America beverages business,
which the company started breaking out from the third quarter,
rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, accounting
for 31.5 percent of total revenue.
Revenue from its snacks business, which includes Frito-lay
and Doritos chips, also increased 2 percent in the region.
Frito-Lay North America and North America Beverages were the
only two businesses to report revenue growth in the quarter.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies rose 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared with
the same quarter a year earlier.
The net income attributable to the company rose to $1.72
billion, or $1.17 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.31
billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 per share.
Net revenue fell 7 percent to $18.59 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.06 per share
on net revenue of $18.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)