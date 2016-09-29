Sept 29 PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, helped by higher demand for beverages and Frito-Lay snacks in North America.

PepsiCo and other consumer companies are spending more to develop products to meet the changing tastes of consumers, who are increasingly seeking healthier options.

Drinks like Propel flavored-water and Naked Cold Pressed juice, Smartfood Popcorn and the company's low-calorie "Simply" brand snacks have helped drive sales in recent quarters.

Net revenue fell about 2 percent to $16.03 billion in the third quarter, but beat the average analyst estimate of $15.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue in the North America beverages unit, the company's biggest business, rose about 3 percent to $5.52 billion.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $1.99 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 3 from $533 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier when the company recorded a $1.36 billion impairment charge on its Venezuela operations. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)