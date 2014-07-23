Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
(Corrects to say in paragraph 7 that the full-year earnings per share forecast excludes an expected 4 percentage point impact from changes in foreign currency rates. Removes reference to average analyst estimate, which was not comparable.)
July 23 PepsiCo Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, helped by strong sales of snacks such as Lays and Doritos chips in North America.
Shares of the maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice rose 2.3 percent to $91.25 before the bell.
The company said organic revenue grew 5 percent in its global snacks business, partly due to price hikes.
Organic revenue rose 2 percent in its beverages business.
Snack volumes in North America grew 2.5 percent, but soda volumes fell 2 percent, as health-conscious consumers favored juices and health drinks.
Rival Coca-Cola Co reported on Tuesday flat soda volumes in North America for the second straight quarter.
PepsiCo raised its full-year earnings per share growth forecast to 8 percent from 7 percent, before taking into account foreign exchange rates that it said could reduce earnings growth by 4 percentage points.
PepsiCo's net income fell 2 percent to $1.98 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the 12 weeks ended June 14 from $2.01 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.
Revenue rose 0.5 percent to $16.89 billion.
Analysts on average had expected PepsiCo to earn $1.23 per share on revenue of $16.81 billion.
The company's shares have risen 7.5 percent this year to Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut