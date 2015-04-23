BRIEF-Harley-Davidson announces an exclusive alliance with EagleRider
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider
April 23 PepsiCo Inc said its quarterly revenue fell 3.2 percent, largely due to a strong dollar.
The company's net revenue fell to $12.22 billion in the first quarter ended March 21, from $12.62 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to PepsiCo was little changed at $1.22 billion but earnings per share rose to 81 cents from 79.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases