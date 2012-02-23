BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 23 PepsiCo Inc's
Frito-Lay unit is rolling out more cheaper-priced snacks
as it seeks to keep up its appeal to cash-strapped U.S.
consumers.
The company is putting more emphasis on value-priced snacks
including Chester's Fries and Cracker Jacks and is rolling out
Taqueros del Sur, tortilla chips priced below the company's
Tostitos brand, according to Tom Greco, president of Frito-Lay
North America, who spoke on Thursday at the annual Consumer
Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
At the same time, it is also rolling out more premium-priced
offerings as well, including Smartfood Selects snacks and new
variations of Stacy's pita chips.