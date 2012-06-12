June 12 PepsiCo Inc and Israel's Strauss Group are expanding their dips business internationally, starting in Mexico, with the launch of a new brand of hummus called Obela.

The companies said on Tuesday that their international joint venture builds on the success of their Sabra brand in the United States and Canada, which sells hummus and other Mediterranean dips and spreads.

The joint venture will invest more than $10 million in Mexico to help drive the launch.