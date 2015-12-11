Dec 10 PepsiCo Inc and German dairy company Theo Muller Group said on Thursday they had stopped production at their Batavia yogurt plant in upstate New York, without providing a reason.

Dairy Farmers of America have agreed to purchase the facility and have also expressed interest in hiring several of the plant's employees, PepsiCo said in an e-mailed statement.

The closure of the plant will result in job losses for 66 employees of the plant.

PepsiCo said it will be offering transition assistance to all affected employees of the Muller Quaker Dairy plant.

Production was halted because the plant did not meet expectations, the Associated Press quoted the company as saying. (apne.ws/1RdjAoJ) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)