BRIEF-changyou.Com expects Q2 revenue of $140 mln-$150 mln
* changyou.com provides guidance updates for second quarter 2017
Oct 22 PepsiCo said Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings Ltd will acquire a 51 percent equity stake in the company's beverage business in Vietnam.
Suntory and PepsiCo will hold key roles in the management of the new joint venture, in which the U.S. beverage company will hold the remaining 49 percent stake.
PepsiCo said it would retain marketing and innovation responsibilities for its beverages, and continue to independently operate its food business in Vietnam.
PepsiCo and Suntory have worked together in the United States, Japan and New Zealand, according to a press statement.
Shares of PepsiCo closed at $69.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* changyou.com provides guidance updates for second quarter 2017
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 13 to June 15