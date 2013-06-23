NEW YORK, June 23 PepsiCo Inc is now in the U.S. yogurt market, trying to grab a piece of one of the fastest-growing segments of packaged food. The move is the latest step in the company's long-term goal to triple sales of products outside of its mainstay fizzy drinks and chips categories.

Here are some key milestones:

1991 - Formed a joint venture with Unilever to sell bottled Lipton teas.

1994 - Formed a joint venture with Starbucks to sell bottled coffees.

1998 - Bought Tropicana juice for $3.3 billion.

2000 - Bought 90 percent stake in South Beach Beverage Co, maker of SoBe drinks, for about $370 million.

2001 - Bought Quaker Oats for $13.4 billion, giving it Gatorade sports drinks.

Jan 2006 - Bought Stacy's Pita Chips for an undisclosed price.

Sept 2006 - Bought Izze sparkling juice drinks for an undisclosed price.

2007 - Bought Naked Juice for an undisclosed price.

March 2008 - Formed joint venture with Israel's Strauss Group to sell Sabra hummus in the United States.

August 2008 - Bought control of Russian juice maker Lebedyansky for $1.4 billion.

2009 - Formed joint venture with Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai to sell dairy products in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The venture later acquired Egyptian dairy and juice company Beyti.

2010 - Formed joint venture with India's Tata Tea to sell healthy drinks in India.

2011 - Bought Russian juice and dairy company Wimm-Bill-Dann for $4.4 billion.

2012 - Formed joint venture with Theo Muller Group to sell Muller yogurt in the United States.