By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. futures regulator on
Monday barred Jeannie Veraja-Snelling from working as an
accountant for firms it oversees after she failed to detect the
massive fraud at failed brokerage Peregrine Financial Group.
Peregrine's longtime auditor Veraja-Snelling, who ran her
tiny accounting firm from a Chicago suburb, lacked the expertise
to audit a futures brokerage, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said in an order.
"There is no place ... for below-standard audits or auditors
who do not have a sufficient understanding of the futures
industry," David Meister, the CFTC's top enforcement official,
said in a statement.
Former Peregrine head Russell Wasendorf Sr. is serving a
50-year prison sentence for embezzling $215 million from clients
in a fraud he hid for nearly 20 years, using the money to fund a
lavish lifestyle.
Veraja-Snelling performed the 2011 audit herself, using
software that was not tailored to the business, and failed to
identify that Wasendorf had exclusive control over accounts
containing customer money, the CFTC said.
She also sent bank confirmation forms in return envelopes
provided by Peregrine's accounting staff to a post office box
secretly controlled by Wasendorf, who then responded himself,
forging bank employee signatures, the agency said.
As a result, Peregrine's 2011 statement that Veraja-Snelling
had certified were fraudulently overstated by more than $215
million. She settled the CFTC's charges without denying or
admitting the findings in the order.
She also agreed not to be paid the $72,925 she had initially
charged for the 2011 audit.
Veraja-Snelling did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Reuters reported in July 2012 that the CFTC was
investigating Veraja-Snelling. Experts said the use of such a
small auditor for a brokerage with more than $500 million in
assets should have been a red flag to regulators.
In June, the CFTC launched the first lawsuit against a bank
tied to Peregrine's blowup, alleging that U.S. Bancorp
knowingly let Wasendorf - dubbed the "Midwest Madoff" - use
customer money held at the bank. The bank denied the allegations
and said the lawsuit is without merit.
The demise of Peregrine followed on the heels of the
collapse of futures brokerage MF Global, which went under after
markets lost confidence that the company was viable after it bet
heavily on European sovereign debt.