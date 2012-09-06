(Corrects to show earliest distribution date is Sept 28)

Sept 6 Peregrine Financial Group's bankruptcy trustee is seeking court approval to distribute $123 million to former customers of the futures brokerage, the first they would see of their funds since Peregrine's collapse in mid-July.

The trustee, Ira Bodenstein, has about $181 million on hand, he said in a court filing late Wednesday. The earliest the distribution could take place would be Sept. 28, according to the filing.

Peregrine filed for bankruptcy protection on July 10, a day after its CEO attempted suicide and confessed to a long-running fraud. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has pegged the amount of missing customer funds at more than $200 million.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)