JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Peregrine Holdings Ltd : * Says basic earnings per share for the year ending 31 March 2013 will be lower

more than 20% * Says intangible assets of stenham balance sheet's (in which Peregrine has an

62,7% shareholding), will be impaired * Says whilst the impairment will affect basic earnings per share, it will not

have any impact on headline EPS * Says the dividend to be declared for year ending March 2013 seen at least

equal to ordinary dividend of 72 cents last year