BRIEF-Everfest files to say it raised $6.5 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $6.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ru81CG)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Peregrine Holdings Ltd : * Says basic earnings per share for the year ending 31 March 2013 will be lower
more than 20% * Says intangible assets of stenham balance sheet's (in which Peregrine has an
62,7% shareholding), will be impaired * Says whilst the impairment will affect basic earnings per share, it will not
have any impact on headline EPS * Says the dividend to be declared for year ending March 2013 seen at least
equal to ordinary dividend of 72 cents last year
* Files to say it raised $6.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ru81CG)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Baltic Leasing LLC's upcoming issue of RUB4 billion fixed-rate unsecured amortising bonds series BO-P01 an expected long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The bonds will have a tenor of three years with a quarterly amortisation of principal starting from March 2019. The coupon rate is yet to be determined. Proceeds from the issues will be used solely for Baltic Leasing LLC's corpo