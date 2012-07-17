* Gensler: Regulatory system failed on PFGBest oversight
* Calls for ways to beef up protections for customers
* Says must look at system of self-regulatory agencies
* Gensler: "We all must do better."
By Sarah N. Lynch and Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. futures regulator
acknowledged on Tuesday the regulatory system had failed to
protect the customers of Peregrine Financial Group, which
collapsed last week as its founder admitted to a fraud of more
than $100 million that spanned two decades.
In testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler
outlined his agency's plans to contain the fallout from the
Peregrine case, including proposed new rules that would give
regulators direct access to brokers' bank accounts and a
reassessment of the role of self-regulatory organizations (SRO).
"Although we do not know the full facts of what happened in
this matter, the system failed to protect the customers of
Peregrine," Gensler said. "Just like the local police cannot
prevent all bank robberies, however, market regulators cannot
prevent all financial fraud.
"Nevertheless, we all must do better."
The stunning downfall of Peregrine, or PFGBest, and its
founder, Russell Wasendorf Sr., dealt a new blow to confidence
in the futures industry, just months after MF Global Holdings
Ltd's bankruptcy, which left customers with a $1.6
billion shortfall and which is still being investigated.
Some of the fiercest criticism has been leveled at the
National Futures Association (NFA), the first-line regulator
that oversees dozens of smaller brokers, including PFGBest.
"The recent events at Peregrine highlight the necessity of
looking at the decades-old system of SROs as first-line
regulators and the commission's role in overseeing SROs,"
Gensler said.
A handful of new rules aimed at boosting protections for
futures customer money were sent to Commissioners' offices on
Monday evening, Gensler told reporters after the hearing.
In addition to improving direct access to brokers' bank and
custodial accounts, the rules would give customers more
transparency into their holdings. Some brokers including
independent Rosenthal Collins Group and Citigroup have
moved over the past week to open a window on customer funds in
an effort to restore traders' trust in the system.
AFTER A CENTURY OF SEG FUNDS, TWO VIOLATIONS
The MF Global and PFGBest scandals have raised questions
about the strength of federal commodities regulations designed
to segregate and protect customer funds.
Wasendorf was arrested on July 13 and charged with lying to
government regulators. The CFTC charged him with
misappropriating customer money in a civil case. His firm filed
for bankruptcy.
The NFA eventually uncovered the fraud after it sought to
confirm PFGBest's bank balance electronically. Prior to that,
the NFA had conducted such checks through the mail. Wasendorf
used a post office box to intercept the bank confirmation
requests and forge the documents to conceal the missing customer
money, according to an FBI's complaint.
"I find that mind-boggling that no one at NFA could discern
this," said Senator Tom Harkin, an Iowa Democrat.
Gensler said on Tuesday that the NFA had just completed an
audit of the brokerage in May 2011 and was in the process of
conducting another one over the past few weeks when the fraud
was uncovered.
Republicans and Democrats on the committee used the
opportunity to refresh long-standing grievances related to the
CFTC and the raft of derivatives reforms it must implement under
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, from its vastly expanded oversight
powers to the battle over how to fund the agency.
"If anyone is wondering why we need these rules, all you
need to do is turn on the news," said Democratic Senator Debbie
Stabenow, chairwoman of the Agriculture Committee.
Senator Pat Roberts, the committee's ranking Republican
member, slammed Gensler for being "too busy working on his
inter-galactic plan" -- a nod to its role overseeing the vast
swaps market -- to keep an eye on its futures beat.
"As if this weren't bad enough, the CFTC isn't doing a good
job of what it was created to do -- police the financial
streets," Roberts added.
NEW RULES TO SAFEGUARD FUNDS
On the same day as Wasendorf's arrest, the CFTC moved to
approve new customer protection rules requested by the NFA.
One such rule, named for MF Global's former CEO, Jon
Corzine, would require top executives at futures brokers to
sign off on major withdrawals from customer accounts.
But Gensler said on Tuesday that more steps need to be
taken.
"I believe it is critical that we bring the regulators' view
of customer accounts into the 21st century," he said. He said
that letters confirming bank balances "must come directly to
regulators from banks and custodians."
Gensler hopes to incorporate the new NFA regulations
approved last week into the commission's own rules, so it can
"directly enforce" the reforms.
He said he has asked for a public roundtable to discuss what
other customer protections are needed.