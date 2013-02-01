By Ann Saphir
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 31 Auditors of Peregrine
Financial, whose former CEO on Thursday was sentenced to 50
years for stealing $215 million from his customers, lacked the
skepticism needed to assess the risk of fraud at the now-defunct
futures brokerage, a study released on Thursday showed.
Although audits of Peregrine were conducted in a "competent
and proper fashion" and were "dutifully" implemented, auditors
did not look closely enough at the firm's financial losses, the
way it handled its financing, and its internal controls,
according to the study by Berkeley Research Group LLC.
The study was commissioned by the National Futures
Association (NFA), the regulatory body responsible for auditing
many of the smaller U.S. futures brokerages, including Peregrine
Financial.
Critics have blamed NFA for not catching the fraud, which
CEO Rusell Wasendorf Sr conducted and concealed for nearly the
entire 20 years he ran the company.
NFA said in a statement that it would adopt an extensive
list of recommendations by the consulting firm, including better
training of its auditors to instill more skepticism.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernard Orr)