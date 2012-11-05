CHICAGO Nov 5 Peregrine Financial Group's
former chief executive, who confessed to bilking customers of
his futures brokerage out of more than $100 million, will likely
be sentenced in the first part of next year, the U.S. Attorney's
Office said on Monday.
Peregrine Financial, known as PFGBest, filed for bankruptcy
on July 10, a day after then-Chief Executive Russell Wasendorf
Sr. attempted suicide and confessed to stealing from customers
for nearly 20 years.
Wasendorf, 64, was arrested on July 13 and in September
pleaded guilty to mail fraud, lying to regulators and embezzling
customer funds, crimes that could send him to prison for as many
as 50 years.
Information about the sentencing was included on a form
distributed to gather information about how victims were
financially and emotionally affected by Wasendorf's crime. It
was the first update on when he will learn his punishment.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa
released the rough timeline as a guide for victims who may want
to attend the sentencing. The office said it could not provide
more specific details.
The public defender representing Wasendorf, who is in jail
awaiting his sentencing, has declined to comment.