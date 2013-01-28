Jan 28 Some of the more than $100 million
Peregrine Financial's former chief executive stole from his
brokerage's clients went to pay for his divorce settlement, the
trustee of the now-bankrupt brokerage said in a lawsuit late
Friday against the former wife.
The lawsuit demands the return of more than $2.9 million in
divorce payments and the disallowance of the former wife's
bankruptcy court claims for an additional $2.4 million, money
she says is still owed her from the divorce.
Russell Wasendorf Sr, the former CEO, has pleaded guilty to
embezzlement and is in an Iowa jail awaiting sentencing this
Thursday. Wasendorf's attempted suicide last July sent his firm
into bankruptcy.
Prosecutors say he stole about $215 million from his clients
over the nearly 20-year life of his firm, and are seeking to
keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.
Authorities say he spent some of the money on personal
items like a private plane and a luxury Chicago apartment, and
Wasendorf has confessed he used it to pay for regulatory fines
and to keep his money-losing company afloat.
The lawsuit by Peregrine Financial trustee Ira Bodenstein
alleges yet another use for the stolen funds: to cut free from
his 24-year marriage to Connie Wasendorf. The divorce was
finalized on December 30, 2010.
"On December 31, 2010, Wasendorf fraudulently authorized a
transfer from the Customer Seg Account to Defendant in the
amount of $2,469,692, and such transfer was received by
Defendant on the same day," the lawsuit said, referring to a
U.S. Bank account that was supposed to be reserved for customer
money.
Wasendorf also used company funds to pay his former wife
about $20,000 a month for more than a year, trustee Ira
Bodenstein said, even though she did little work for the money.
Those payments - also part of the divorce settlement -- totaled
$360,000, he said.
Connie Wasendorf has refused to return the $2.5 million lump
sum payment from December 2010, the trustee said in the lawsuit.