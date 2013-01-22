Australia, New Zealand shares climb; finish week higher
June 2 Australian shares were broadly firmer on Friday, and for a second straight week, tracking a buoyant Wall Street and propped up by gains in banks and miners.
Jan 22 Peregrine Financial Group's former chief executive embezzled more than $215 million from customers of his now-defunct futures brokerage, U.S. prosecutors said in court documents filed on Tuesday.
Russell Wasendorf Sr., 64, who founded the firm, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement but has claimed the loss was less than $200 million, the documents said.
Wasendorf, who is in jail in Iowa, will be sentenced on Jan. 31. U.S. prosecutors say the amount of the loss and other factors including the large number of victims - more than 10,000 - mean he should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
"The government intends to respond at sentencing to any request by defendant for a downward variance or departure from the advisory guidelines sentence of 50 years' imprisonment," prosecutors said in the court filing.
June 2GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 2 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zRQZ1J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)