BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
Aug 22 Murata Electronics North America Inc said it would buy the rest of chipmaker Peregrine Semiconductor Corp it does not already own in an all-cash deal valued at $465 million.
The offer price of $12.50 per share is at a premium of 62.5 percent to Peregrine's Thursday close of $7.69.
Including Peregrine's outstanding shares already held by Murata Electronics, a unit of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd , the deal is valued at $471 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Laredo Petroleum schedules first-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for may 4 and provides commodity derivatives update