* PwC retained to review accounts after 2000 CFTC action
* PwC says was not Peregrine's auditor, says work limited
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 25 PricewaterhouseCoopers, one
of the world's largest accounting firms, reviewed the accounts
of failed futures brokerage Peregrine Financial Group while the
alleged fraud at the brokerage was occurring, a top regulator
told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, revealed that PwC was retained in 2000 after
Peregrine settled an enforcement action from the CFTC.
The enforcement action, which arose from allegations that
Peregrine had violated net capital rules, required the brokerage
firm to retain a second independent public accounting firm to
review certain financial accounts and report back to the CFTC.
Gensler, who was testifying before the House Agriculture
Committee, would not detail what PwC found, but the involvement
of a Big Four accounting firm drew scrutiny from some lawmakers.
"You mentioned PricewaterhouseCoopers. Certainly, they would
have verified the account balances, would they have not?" asked
Tim Huelskamp, a Republican from Kansas.
Caroline Nolan, a spokeswoman for PwC, told Reuters that
"PwC has never been Peregrine's auditor."
She said PwC was "retained to do limited, agreed-upon
procedures" as laid out in the CFTC's order, but would not
elaborate on PwC's role with the firm, citing client
confidentiality.
This is not the first time PwC has gotten unwelcome
attention after the collapse of a futures broker.
PricewaterhouseCoopers also worked as the auditing
firm for MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy last October and
left investigators searching for an estimated $1.6 billion in
customer funds.
The fraud at Peregrine came to light after the firm's
founder and chief executive, Russell Wasendorf Sr., attempted
suicide earlier this month and left a signed note describing how
he bilked customers of more than $100 million over a nearly
20-year period, partly by forging bank statements.
Wasendorf's admission detailed how he used little more than
a rented post office box, Photoshop software and inkjet printers
to dupe regulators by intercepting bank confirmation requests in
the mail and forging the documents to conceal missing money.
Reuters previously reported that the CFTC is looking into
why Peregrine used Veraja-Snelling Co, a tiny audit firm located
in a suburban Chicago home, to audit its books for at least 2010
and 2011.
Veraja-Snelling's proprietor, Jeannie Veraja-Snelling, could
not be reached for comment.
Gensler, in his testimony on Wednesday, said the CFTC had
flagged concerns about the "the abilities of the firm's auditor"
in the 2000 enforcement action that prompted Peregrine to retain
PwC.
The CFTC order lays out a list of things PwC was hired to
do, including reviewing accounts payable and accounts
receivable.
It also required the independent accounting firm to read
over daily customer segregation reports as part of checking net
capital computations, and to make sure wire transfers and
deposit statements corresponded to bank statements.
The CFTC order says that the accounting firm would conduct
the work for three quarters: those ending October 31, 2000,
March 31, 2001 and June 30, 2001.
Separately, Peregrine's bankruptcy trustee told Reuters on
Wednesday that he has hired PwC as forensic accountants to help
figure out what remains at the failed futures
brokerage.