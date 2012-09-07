By Ann Saphir
| CHICAGO, Sept 7
CHICAGO, Sept 7 When Peregrine Financial Group
collapsed in July after revelations its chief executive
allegedly stole client money for years, it was not just customer
assets of the futures brokerage that went missing.
Some 76 sets of silver coins sporting the image of cartoon
character SpongeBob SquarePants were also unaccounted for,
according to a note buried deep in a filing by Peregrine
Financial's bankruptcy trustee late Thursday. Thirty-nine ounces
of gold were also missing.
At Friday's prices, the gold would fetch about $66,000; the
missing commemorative SpongeBob coin sets, minted in New
Zealand, have a total retail value of about $20,000.
Compared with the $215 million in customer money that
regulators allege were wrongly siphoned from the firm by its
CEO, Russell Wasendorf Sr., the value of the missing metals is
marginal.
But the filing, which provides rich details on all of
Peregrine Financial's known assets, down to a decade-old Apple
Inc computer valued at $5 -- leaves open the
possibility that Peregrine itself may have been the victim of
pilfering.
Or a few valuable items that were misplaced.
Shortly after Wasendorf attempted suicide on July 9, leaving
a signed confession of his years-long fraud, the FBI searched
the firm's Cedar Falls, Iowa, headquarters and seized a stash of
SpongeBob coin worth about $375,000, based on the retail price
per set of $259.
Peregrine owns 1,528 sets, according to the bankruptcy court
filing's 180-page document that lists assets and some
liabilities.
A note added, "2 sets were located in Iowa desks, 1 set is
held by Tom Garland in Chicago, and FBI inventoried 1449 sets;
so PFG is missing 76 sets."
Garland was the firm's director of precious metals.
The list said Peregrine also owned 172 ounces of gold, but
only 133 ounces could be located, according to the filing, which
also provided the first details on Peregrine assets and debts
since the firm filed for bankruptcy on July 10.
"39 ounces missing," it said.
SpongeBob SquarePants is a cartoon series on the Nickelodeon
cable television network, a unit of Viacom Inc.