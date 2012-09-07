* Bankruptcy trustee discloses missing coins, gold
* Silver four-coin sets sold for $259 each
* Retail value of missing SpongeBob coins around $20,000
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Sept 7 Hundreds of SpongeBob
SquarePants silver coins thought to be in the possession of
Peregrine Financial Group, the bankrupt commodities futures
trading firm, have gone missing.
The disclosure that 304 silver coins sporting the image of
TV cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants could not be located
was made in a court filing on Thursday by Peregrine Financial's
bankruptcy trustee. Thirty-nine ounces of gold were also
missing.
Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Peregrine Financial collapsed in
July after its chief executive attempted suicide and confessed
to having stolen millions in customer assets over two decades.
Compared with the $215 million in customer money that
regulators allege were wrongly siphoned from the firm by the
CEO, Russell Wasendorf Sr., the value of the missing metals is
marginal.
At Friday's prices, the gold would fetch about $66,000; the
missing commemorative SpongeBob coins, minted in New Zealand and
sold in sets of four, have a total retail value of about
$20,000.
Thursday's court filing, which provides rich details on all
of Peregrine Financial's known assets - down to a decade-old
Apple Inc computer valued at $5 - leaves open the
possibility that Peregrine itself may have been the victim of
pilfering.
Or that it had a few valuable items misplaced.
The SpongeBob coins were the brainchild of a Peregrine unit
called PFG Precious Metals Inc and an Auckland, New
Zealand-based minting firm, which began manufacturing the
novelty items for the Peregrine unit last year to sell to
customers. PFG Precious Metals also sold gold and platinum
coins.
Shortly after Wasendorf attempted suicide on July 9, leaving
a signed confession of his years-long fraud, the FBI searched
the firm's Cedar Falls headquarters and seized a stash of
SpongeBob coins worth about $375,000, based on the retail price
per set of $259.
Peregrine owns 1,528 sets, according to the bankruptcy court
filing's 180-page document that lists assets and some
liabilities.
A note added, "2 sets were located in Iowa desks, 1 set is
held by Tom Garland in Chicago, and FBI inventoried 1449 sets;
so PFG is missing 76 sets."
Garland was the firm's director of precious metals.
Peregrine also owned 172 ounces of gold, but only 133 ounces
could be located, according to the filing, which also provided
the first details on Peregrine assets and debts since the firm
filed for bankruptcy on July 10.
"39 ounces missing," it said.
SpongeBob SquarePants is a cartoon series on the Nickelodeon
cable television network, a unit of Viacom Inc.