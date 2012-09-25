(Changes date in 6th paragraph to Monday from Thursday)
Sept 25 Lawyers for Peregrine Financial Group
Chief Executive Russell Wasendorf Sr said in a court filing that
he is not likely to flee and objected to a U.S. government's
motion to keep him in jail even after a magistrate ordered his
release pending sentencing.
Wasendorf was expected to be released from an Iowa jail
after pleading guilty to lying to regulators, mail fraud and
embezzling more than $100 million customer money.
U.S. Magistrate Jon Scoles said that Wasendorf's chances to
flee were limited as he had surrendered his passport and assets
to authorities.
Pending sentencing for the crimes, Wasendorf will stay in
the home of an Iowa pastor who has counseled him in prison and
socialized with him in recent years, the order said. He will
wear an electronic GPS monitoring device.
However, prosecutors later objected to the plan, and Chief
Judge Linda Reade of the U.S. District Court of the Northern
District of Iowa ruled that Wasendorf "shall remain detained
pending further order of the court."
On Monday, Wasendorf's counsel argued in a filing with Iowa
district court that the magistrate court properly concluded
pretrial detention was not authorized in this case, because "the
government failed to prove that there is a serious risk that
Russell Wasendorf Sr. will flee."
"There is no evidence to suggest that Russell Wasendorf Sr,
has, or ever had, any plans to leave his home, flee the
jurisdiction, or travel to another country in an effort to avoid
prosecution," the lawyers said in a court filing.
The case is USA vs Russell Wasendorf Sr, Case
No.6:12-cr-2021, U.S. District Court, Northern District Of Iowa
Eastern/Waterloo Division.
