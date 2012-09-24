BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer taking risk in equities over credit
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma drops 71.2 percent to $1.55 in premarket after discrepancies discovered in bavituximab trial data
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.