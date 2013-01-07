BRIEF-Air Canada reprices $1.1 bln credit facility
* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points
NEW YORK Jan 7 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Peregrine Pharma up 31.1 percent to $1.77 in premarket after an update of its internal review of the phase II second-line non-small call lung cancer trial
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is planning to raise about 1 billion reais ($309 million) by selling new shares, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.