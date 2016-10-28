NEW YORK Oct 28 Boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners has hired an investment banker from Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector, Christopher Mead, based in Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mead will help open an office for Perella Weinberg in Los Angeles, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Los Angeles would be a new market for New York-based Perella Weinberg, which also has offices London, Denver, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and San Francisco, according to its website.

Representatives for Bank of America and Perella Weinberg declined to comment.

Perella most recently advised AT&T on its $85.4 billion announced acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the largest announced deal this year.

Boutique banks have been increasingly luring bankers away from big banks and taking a bigger share of investment banking fees on megadeals. Companies often value their independent advice and niche expertise.

Perella has been in hiring mode this year. Woody Young, the veteran telecom banker who was instrumental in bringing in AT&T's business, joined the firm in January. It also bulked up its financial institutions group by hiring investment bankers Mauro Rossi from Morgan Stanley and Joseph Lovell from Wells Fargo & CO earlier this year.

Perella gained another Bank of America banker earlier this year when David Azema, former chairman of global infrastructure at Bank of America, joined to oversee its business in France.

It also added three new managing directors to its restructuring group.

Buoyed by the AT&T-Time Warner deal, Perella climbed to 16th in the global mergers and acquisitions league tables, up from 37th a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was 15th in the United States, up from 34th a year ago.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)