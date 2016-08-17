Aug 17 Financial services provider Perella Weinberg Partners LP named Mauro Rossi as a managing director in its advisory business.

Rossi, based in New York, will be a member of the firm's financial institutions group, advising clients in the insurance sector.

He joins from Morgan Stanley where he was an executive director focused on mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, corporate restructuring and capital raising transactions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)