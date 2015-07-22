NEW YORK, July 22 Daniel Arbess, a money manager affiliated with Perella Weinberg Partners since 2007, has left the asset management and financial advisory firm to focus on investing in private markets, he told Reuters.

Arbess managed Perella Weinberg's Xerion hedge funds, which closed late last year after the main fund fell 6.95 percent in the first 10 months of 2014 and client assets lost since 2011 never recovered. The main fund focused on taking positions on corporate events like mergers and spinoffs and macroeconomic trends using public securities.

The funds grew to a peak of about $3 billion of assets in 2011, but Xerion suffered a loss of more than 21 percent that year, and assets fell to about $600 million late last year.

Over the fund's life, from January 2003 through October 2014, average annual returns were about 11 percent after fees. That far exceeded a return of about 8.56 percent for the Absolute Return Multi-Strategy Index, which tracks similar hedge funds.

Among other trades, Xerion was known for shorting housing securities and financial companies just before the financial crisis, producing a slight gain in 2008, a year when most investors lost money.

In a telephone interview from Greece, Arbess said he closed Xerion because he views public markets as relatively risky in the near-term. He will instead invest his own money in private companies, especially energy and technology opportunities in the United States. He does not plan to raise another investment fund, but plans to collaborate with other investors.

Arbess said his new investing interests are outside Perella Weinberg's current strategy and the split was amicable. A spokesman for Perella Weinberg thanked Arbess for his work. Its asset management business ran approximately $10.6 billion as of July 1.

Originally trained as a lawyer, Arbess founded the Xerion funds in late 2002, and sold the business to Perella Weinberg in 2007. He stayed on as a partner after Xerion was closed.

Besides investing, Arbess said he plans to remain engaged in politics and international relations. He penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in June on the value of political moderates, and he is the co-founder of No Labels, a political group that promotes bipartisan collaboration. Arbess also remains involved with the Council on Foreign Relations and other international organizations. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, editing by Dan Wilchins and David Gregorio)