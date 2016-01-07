BRIEF-Erin Energy announces results of annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17
* Erin Energy - announced results of co's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2017 and changes to board of directors and management team
Jan 7 Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent financial services firm, hired Bruce Mendelsohn as a partner in its advisory business.
Mendelsohn, who will be based in New York, was most recently head of the Americas restructuring group at Goldman Sachs , Perella Weinberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
May 18 European private equity investor Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment team in London, Munich and Paris.