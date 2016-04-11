Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
April 11 Perella Weinberg Partners LP has hired Alexander Tracy, a managing director at Miller Buckfire & Co, as a senior member of its financial restructuring advisory team, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Tracy is one of the first senior hires at Perella Weinberg's restructuring practice after the global advisory and asset management firm earlier this year brought on Bruce Mendelsohn, former head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Americas restructuring group, to lead the practice.
The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been made public. A spokeswoman for Perella Weinberg declined to comment. Requests for comment from Miller Buckfire were not immediately returned.
Tracy worked on the bankruptcy of Molycorp Inc, a producer of rare earth materials, according to court filings and press releases. Before joining Miller Buckfire in 2006, he was a vice president at Chanin Capital Partners.
Perella Weinberg has been rebuilding its restructuring practice after its former leader, Michael Kramer, left with several colleagues and began Ducera Partners LLC, another restructuring shop. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.