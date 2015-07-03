SINGAPORE, July 3 Singapore's Perennial Real
Estate Holdings said it would expand into healthcare
for the first time through a joint venture in China that will
buy and develop hospitals as well as medical service businesses.
Seeking to take advantage of China's strong demand for
healthcare, Perennial said it will buy a 40 percent stake in a
venture for about S$63 million ($47 million). The remaining 60
percent will be held by a subsidiary of China Boai Medical
Group, a Chinese hospital operator.
The company also said a mall it was building near the
Chengdu East high-speed railway station would now become a
healthcare hub in addition to a retail shopping centre.
($1 = 1.3478 Singapore dollars)
