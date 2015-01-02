BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Everi reports 2017 first quarter results and announces completion of refinancing
Jan 2 Chinese online game developer Perfect World Co Ltd said it had received a proposal from founder and Chairman Michael Yufeng Chi to take the company private for $20 per ADS or $4 per ordinary share, valuing the company at nearly $1 billion.
The company said it had formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
May 9 News Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an uptick in its news and information unit and its digital real estate business.