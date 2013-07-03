BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON, July 3 PERFORM Group PLC : * Perform Group PLC announces placing * Of up to 23.9 million new ordinary shares to fund acquisition of opta * To raise 120 million STG to fund the acquisition of opta and pipeline of
acquisition opportunities * Opta deal includes c.£40 million consideration and a management incentive of up to £7 million)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.