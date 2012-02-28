* Profit up 45 pct to 14.69 mln stg

* Acquisitions, online betting seen supporting growth

LONDON, Feb 27 Digital sports rights company Perform said it was confident on its growth prospects after reporting a leap in earnings following its flotation last year.

Profit after tax, adjusted for one-off costs including the IPO and acquisitions, rose 45 percent to 14.69 million pounds ($23.27 million) on revenues of 103 million pounds, up 53 percent in the year ending December 31.

The company buys up sports media rights and builds products around them for bookmakers, news providers and consumers. Its biggest unit is Watch&Bet which streams live video to online bookmakers.

"The opportunities for long-term sustainable growth are significant," Oliver Slipper, joint chief executive, said on Tuesday.

"We have significant visibility over full year revenues, with in excess of 90 million pounds already contracted, and remain confident that we will deliver strong full year revenue and EBITDA growth in line with the board's expectations."

Perform shares were listed at 260p last April, valuing the company at just under 600 million pounds, and have bounced back after an initial decline. They traded at 282p on Monday.

"We knew that the share price would start to recover as we started to deliver quarter-on-quarter," Slipper told Reuters.

Perform has made a series of acquisitions including soccer website goal.com for 18 million pounds last year.

Thirty five bookmakers had signed up to its Watch&Bet service by the end of last year, up from 23 in 2010, and it has since added another two.