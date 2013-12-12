(Updates with company context, loss in value)
LONDON Dec 12 Shares in Perform Group
lost more than half of their value on Thursday after the sports
rights company warned that earnings in 2013 would be
significantly below expectations and fall short again next year.
About 640 million pounds ($1.05 billion) was wiped off the
value of the company after the stock plunged 57 percent to 183p
following the profit warning issued on Thursday lunchtime.
Perform, which had increased in value after listing at 260p
on the London stock exchange in April 2011, buys online rights
to major sports events and supplies video clips or live action
to groups including newspaper publishers and bookmakers.
Returns from its advertising and sponsorship divisions had
deteriorated as the current quarter progressed, with Germany and
the United States worst affected.
Joint CEO Oliver Slipper said he was disappointed with how
the business had fared and that cost savings would be sought
across a company which employs 1,500 people.
"Whilst the issues we have experienced in H2 2013 are
unsatisfactory, as a management team we are fully committed to
continuing to grow Perform," said Slipper.
American businessman Len Blavatnik, who owns Warner Music,
is the largest investor in Perform with a stake of around 40
percent.
Perform's image as a growth stock took a knock in June when
it warned that spending on acquisitions and content would slow
profit growth this year.
It raised 115 million pounds the following month by selling
new shares at a price of 480p. That paid for the purchase of
sports data company Opta, the latest in a series of
acquisitions, and left money over for more deals.
In Thursday's statement, Perform said full-year revenue this
year would be about 6 percent below its previous expectations,
with year-on-year growth still expected to be in excess of 35
percent.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report full-year
revenue of 215 million pounds ($351.9 million) and core earnings
of 51.1 million pounds, according to a consensus of seven
brokers compiled by Thomson Reuters.
In 2014, annual revenues were also expected to fall six
percent short of previous forecasts and have a direct impact on
profits, Perform said.
($1 = 0.6110 British pounds)
