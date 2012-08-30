Aug 30 British digital sports rights company
Perform Group Plc reported an 84 percent rise in
first-half adjusted profit as the Euro 2012 football
championship boosted advertising revenue and said the start to
the second half of the year was positive.
July and August showed strong growth in revenue and core
earnings, said the company, which buys up sports media rights
and builds products around them for bookmakers, news providers
and consumers.
Perform said it had significant visibility over full-year
revenue, with over 131 million pounds ($207.35 million) already
contracted.
Revenue from display and video advertising, which together
account for 22 percent of overall revenue, grew 190 percent and
174 percent respectively for the six months ended June 30,
helped by the Euro 2012 football championship.
Revenue was up 49 percent at 67.4 million pounds.
Adjusted profit after tax rose to 8.6 million pounds for the
six months ended June 30, from 4.6 million pounds a year
earlier.
Perform shares, floated at 260 pence in April 2011, were
down marginally at 381.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Thursday.