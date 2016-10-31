Oct 31 Performance Sports Group Ltd
, the maker of Bauer ice hockey gear, said on Monday it
has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and
Canada to facilitate a restructuring and sale of almost all of
its assets.
The company listed assets in the range of $500 million-$1
billion and liabilities of $500 million-$1 billion in its
voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code
in the District of Delaware. (bit.ly/2f0dQlK)
Performance Sports, which was formerly owned by Nike Inc
, said it has begun proceedings under the Companies'
Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada's Ontario Superior Court of
Justice.
The company also said it has entered into an asset purchase
agreement with an investor group led by its biggest shareholder,
Sagard Capital, and Fairfax Financial for $575 million, under
which they will buy almost all of the company's assets. The
investors will also serve as "stalking horse" bidders through
the restructuring process.
Performance Sports' troubles highlight the challenges North
American manufacturers face in the highly competitive sporting
goods market. Sports Authority Inc, a U.S. sporting goods
retailer, also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
The company said it expects operations to continue
uninterrupted during the bankruptcy process, through a $386
million debtor-in-possession financing provided by existing
lenders and the investor group.
Performance Sports was preparing to file for bankruptcy as
it faced a deadline to turn in its annual financial statements
to its lenders after receiving a 60-day extension this summer,
Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)