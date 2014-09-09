BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Food distributor Performance Food Group Co filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
Credit Suisse and Barclays are the lead underwriters of the offering, the Richmond, Virginia-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary filing. (1.usa.gov/1qBEsIH)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.