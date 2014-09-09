(Adds background, details)

Sept 9 Food distributor Performance Food Group Co filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Credit Suisse and Barclays are the IPO's lead underwriters, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1qBEsIH)

Blackstone Group owns a 72.5 percent stake in Performance Food. Wellspring Capital Management owns 19.3 percent.

They took the company private for $1.3 billion in 2008 and combined it with food service distributor Vistar Corp.

Performance Food markets and distributes food and food products to restaurants such as Subway, TGI Friday's, Wendys Co , and Yum Brands Inc as well as to hotels, schools, hospitals and other institutions.

Richmond, Virginia-based Performance Food distributes foods, including meat and vegetables, and non-food items such as pizza boxes, tableware, cookware, kitchen equipment and cleaning supplies.

The company's net sales increased nearly 7 percent to $13.69 billion for the year ended June 28 from a year ago, while net income rose to $15.5 million from $8.4 million.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company and the selling shareholders planned to offer or their expected price. It had a nominal target of $100 million.

The amount a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)