Oct 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc , Canada's largest alternative-asset manager, is considering a bid for troubled hockey gear-maker Performance Sports Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Performance Sports' Toronto-listed shares rose 18.3 pct to C$5.75 before being halted. The company's U.S. shares were also halted after rising 15.9 percent to $4.16.

Brookfield raised its stake to 13.2 percent in Performance Sports in September after having said it would push for a restructuring, including a possible sale. (bloom.bg/2echMAm)

The former chairman of Performance Sports, Graeme Roustan, told Reuters in August that he had hired investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Canaccord Genuity to explore a bid.

Brookfield Asset Management and Performance Sports Group did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)