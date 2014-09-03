Sept 3 Perform Group Plc

* Offer from access industries groupBoard values access industries as a long-term shareholder and supporter of company but has concluded that final cash offer undervalues company and its prospects

* Board is being advised by rothschild in respect of final cash offer.

* Accordingly board will recommend to perform shareholders that final cash offer, when made, should be rejected.

* Will write to shareholders with its detailed views on final cash offer after formal offer document has been issued by access industries

* Have now met to consider announcement by access industries of its final cash offer to acquire all shares in co not already owned by access industries at 260 pence per share