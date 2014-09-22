BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 Perform Group Plc :
* Final mandatory cash offer
* AI PG Llc has today unconditionally agreed to acquire one perform share at a price of 259.3 pence
* As a result of the acquisition, AI PG Llc is required to revise the terms of the offer in accordance with rule 9 of the takeover code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.