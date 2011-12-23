* Co values Parlux stock $7.91-$8.55/shr
* Co offers premium of about 133-151 pct
Dec 23 Scent-seller Perfumania Holdings
Inc said it would buy smaller peer Parlux Fragrances
Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at about $170
million.
The deal values Parlux stock between $7.91 and $8.55 a
share, which is about 133-151 percent higher than its Thursday
close of $3.40.
Parlux shares were up at $6.50 in extended trade on Friday,
after closing at $3.47 on Nasdaq. Shares of New York-based
Perfumania fell about 10 percent in after-market trade. They had
closed at $19.70 on Friday on Nasdaq.
Perfumania sells fragrances at discounted prices and
operates more than 350 stores in regional and outlet malls,
airports and strip centers, while Parlux makes products under
celebrity brands like Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson, Queen
Latifah and Rihanna.
Parlux stockholders may choose to receive either $4 per
share in cash along with 0.20 of Perfumania shares, or swap each
of their shares for 0.53333 of Perfumania shares.
The maximum amount of cash that will be paid as merger
consideration is about $61.9 million and the rest would be in
the form of Perfumania stock.