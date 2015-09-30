Sept 30 Analog chip maker Montage Technology Group Ltd said it has offered to buy Pericom Semiconductor Corp in a deal valued at $430 million.

Montage Technology's all-cash offer of $18.50 per share is at a premium of 9.5 percent to Pericom's Tuesday close of $16.90.

Earlier this month, chipmaker Diodes Inc proposed to buy Pericom in a deal valued at about $400 million to boost its analog and mixed-signal chip businesses.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)