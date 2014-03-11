LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Peripheral banks are making the most of some of the best funding levels seen since the financial crisis to bring new bond issues, making it the busiest week for these borrowers since the middle of January.

Mediobanca, Banco Santander, Bank of Ireland and CaixaBank opened books for new senior and covered bond issues and quickly attracted strong demand despite spreads being at five-year lows, showing that more and more investors are buying into the European banking system recovery story.

Since January 2013, peripheral bank bond spreads have tightened by an average of 150bp, according to Tradeweb, with Spain being the outperformer, tightening by over 200bp

"The peripheral market is one of the only areas where the music is still playing loud and investors are confident spreads will continue to tighten," said a syndicate banker.

"There's a lot of deals to do and conditions are good," said another. "A few metrics like equities and indices are flat to unchanged but banks know that stuff doesn't matter because it's all about primary these days."

Spanish banks are making a comeback in the primary market having been noticeably absent for much of the year, with Santander and CaixaBank tapping the senior and covered bond markets, respectively.

With reduced funding needs as a result of heavy deleveraging, the country's lenders have been sitting on the sidelines of the market, waiting for optimal funding conditions before they take their turn.

"Spanish banks have been saying for months they don't have any funding needs but that attitude is now changing," said a syndicate banker.

CaixaBank is going for duration, initially testing interest on a 10-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus high 80s.

At that level, investors benefited from a 10bp pick-up to Spain's national champion duo Santander and BBVA and around 5-10bp over Italian banks, although it is coming around 65bp through the Spanish sovereign.

Despite this, investors are clearly seeing value. At the last update, orders had surpassed EUR2.5bn, allowing guidance to be fixed at mid-swaps plus 80bp for a EUR1bn size.

The pricing is much tighter than CaixaBank achieved in the covered market last March. That EUR1bn five-year priced at 210bp over mid-swaps, and was quoted at 68bp over on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Banco Santander opened books on a new three-year senior unsecured issue via BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, ING and Santander, its first senior issue since it was upgraded by one notch to Baa1 by Moody's earlier this month.

As books got to more than EUR2.5bn, the leads set the size at EUR1.5bn and refined guidance to 82bp-83bp over mid-swaps, from initial price thoughts of 85bp area. Final terms were set at plus 82bp on the back of a EUR2.8bn book.

"Santander is being very opportunistic," said a syndicate banker.

"It saw the massive order books other issuers have attracted today and in recent weeks and doesn't want to take the chance that the market may widen."

ITALIANS FLY

Spanish banks are not the only ones making the most of the rally. Italian lender Mediobanca is going for the deepest pool of demand with a five-year transaction.

The trade follows in the footsteps of a blowout deal from Banco Popolare SC last week that was deluged with nearly EUR7bn of demand from 400 investors.

Lead managers for Mediobanca - BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Santander and its investment banking unit - began marketing at mid-swaps plus 140bp area.

"The market is incredibly strong for peripheral issuance as we aren't seeing problems coming out of Russia," said a banker.

As was the case across the peripheral market, orders quickly neared EUR3bn, allowing guidance to be first revised to plus 130bp area and then fixed at plus 125bp for a EUR750m deal size.

For guidance on pricing, syndicate bankers looked to the issuer's outstanding curve, including an October 2016 that was bid at 110bp. UBI Banca's April 2017 was bid at the same level.

UniCredit's and Intesa Sanpaolo's January 2019 issues were bid at mid-swaps plus 120bp and 112bp respectively. This implies fair value on a new March 2019 bond would be at mid-swaps plus 130bp, implying a new issue premium of 10bp.

IRISH CAUTION

Elsewhere in the periphery, Bank of Ireland is also capitalising on pre-crisis lows as well as an increasing bid for Irish bank debt that has driven spreads in by 100bp in the past six months.

The bank prepared the ground ahead of the trade, announcing the mandate on Monday afternoon. This allowed the leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS to bypass the initial price thoughts process.

They went straight out with guidance of 85bp area over mid-swaps, which was refined to 82bp area. At the last update, books were above EUR2bn for a EUR750m deal.

"To be able to go straight out with guidance instead of releasing IPTs shows the strength of the IoIs we gathered yesterday," said the banker.