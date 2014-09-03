(Aki Peritz is a former CIA counterterrorism analyst. The
opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Aki Peritz
Sept 3 One of the most troubling aspects of the
slaying of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff
is that a well-spoken man with a British accent appears to have
been the killer. The fact that an educated Westerner slaughtered
other educated Westerners and then put their murder tapes on the
Web was enough to dominate the news cycle.
But this violent Westerner in black is not alone. Some 500
British citizens have joined the fight in the Syria, Iraq and
other parts of the Middle East, alongside thousands of other
foreigners. Some 250 have since returned to the UK. Most have
joined hardcore jihadist groups like the Islamic State of Iraq
and the Levant (now renamed the 'Islamic State') and al
Qaeda-proxy, Jabhat al-Nusra. Many have killed and have been
killed; it was only earlier this summer that an American
attacker, Florida native Moner Mohammad Abusalha, struck a
restaurant with an explosive-laden truck-and with him at the
wheel.
Other Americans suspected of fighting for the Islamic State
have been killed even more recently.
A simple narrative motivates many to make the trip:
President Assad/Hezbollah/Iran is oppressing Sunni Muslims, your
home country does not care, and only we - the Islamic State or
other jihadist group - will defend these innocents from the
wolves. Will you join the cause?
The storyline is seductive since it touches both the head
and the heart: it strikes a chord in many people's sense of
religious identity and injustice, it exploits a sense of
adventure, and it offers a tangible "call to action." This
narrative is then amplified in multiple languages across social
media as well as the mainstream press. It also has the blessing
of well-known, conservative clerics like Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who
said last year, "Every Muslim trained to fight and capable of
doing that make himself available" to fight in Syria.
There is only one way to defeat this narrative: craft a
better counter-narrative. The West played the long-game war of
ideas very well against the Soviet Union. It must marshal these
efforts again for today's ideological conflicts.
Yet nation-states are often ill-suited to push this
narrative onto jihadist-wannabes-after all, the messenger is the
message. For example, the U.S. State Department operates a
somewhat ham-handed twitter account, @ThinkAgain_DOS, that tries
to argue with jihadists in the twitterverse, to somewhat limited
success.
It usually takes someone much more intimately related to the
potential recruit to break the extremist narrative than a
government bureaucrat or an official mouthpiece. At the moment,
the side that wants to keep its sons and daughters away from
Syria is rhetorically outgunned and outmaneuvered by jihadist
forces - and they need help.
What, then, should a person-a family member, a teacher, a
friend - say if he or she suspects someone is thinking of
fighting in Syria? Simple "sticky" lines are the best. Here are
a few suggestions:
ONLY FOOLS GO TO SYRIA
This cuts right to the idea that fighting in Syria will give
these fellows the respect they crave. Acting like tough-guy holy
warriors is what many want - as their Twitter, Instagram and
Facebook accounts suggest.
It's understandable why people want to be a part of this larger
jihadist force, for it imbues their otherwise humdrum lives with
meaning. As clinical psychologist Samantha Rodman said, "'To
belong' is a basic human need, and people will often take great
risks to be part of an accepting, close-knit group."
But is identifying with this group worth the effort? Let's
be honest - there is no end to the parade of young men and women
who end up fighting for questionable causes or worse. Like the
guys who beheaded a fighter in front of cameras then had to
apologize when it turned out they killed a fellow jihadist. Or
the trainer in neighboring of Iraq who blew up 21 aspiring
suicide bombers because he accidentally detonated his own
explosives. Or the guy who wasn't a "social outcast," just a
"regular person." Or the person whose parents had him kidnapped
to keep him away from the jihad. The list goes on and on.
YOU'LL KILL FELLOW SUNNIS - NOT DEFEND THEM
This goes hand-in-hand with the first line because it
further undermines why they want to go to Syria in the first
place. Since the beginning of the year, Islamic State has been
fighting a war of all-against-all, including against its fellow
jihadists and "moderate" rebel groups. Foreigners keep getting
caught fighting a battle that does little to actually liberate
Sunnis.
Islamic State has an especially terrible track record for
killing its fellow Sunnis. The group has killed many of their
fellow rebels, including the head of the jihadist group Ahrar
al-Sham, as well as al Qaeda's emissary to Syria, Abu Khalid al
Suri. What kind of jihadist group slaughters - via suicide
bombing, no less - prominent, impeccably-credentialed
extremists?
And it's not like the other groups are saints, either.
Jabhat al-Nusra blew up a former German rapper-turned-fighter
because he threw his lot in with the Islamic State. Considering
these groups have a reputation for executing whole families and
crucifying their rebel colleagues, they are doing anything but
defending innocent, defenseless Sunnis.
YOU'RE WALKING AROUND WITH A BULLS-EYE ON YOUR BACK
The locals already despise outsiders because foreigners are
the most violent fighters around. The other groups already hate
you because you work for the Islamic State. And IS commanders
already view you as cannon fodder who can be used for suicide
attacks - and will execute you if try to flee. And these are
just the Sunnis! It's a no-win situation for every
foreigner-which inexorably leads back to the first point: Only
fools go to Syria.
Of course, these "talking points" aren't by themselves
enough to stem the wave of people going to fight. This
particular war against jihadists - this war of ideas - will not
be fought by drones or special operations forces, but by
parents, teachers, friends, and community leaders. The
battlefields will be on the Internet and in the media, but also
around dinner tables, in coffee shops, within prison yards and
around schoolyards.
This war of ideas will be a long and drawn-out one. The
least we must do is to start providing the side of civilization
some useful rhetorical weapons in the fight against the
extremists.
(Aki Peritz)