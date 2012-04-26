* Q1 EPS $0.43 excluding items vs Street view $0.41
* Revenue up 14 percent to $510.9 million
* Sees 2012 EPS $2.00 to $2.05 excluding items
April 26 Scientific instruments maker
PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on double-digit
increases in sales from its human health division.
The company, which makes environmental safety monitoring and
medical testing equipment as well as laboratory instruments,
posted a net profit from continuing operations of $22.1 million,
or 19 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.3 million,
or 24 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related charges, the
company earned 43 cents per share, topping analysts' average
expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer tweaked its full-year forecast range and now
expects to earn $2.00 to $2.05 per share excluding items. It had
previously forecast $1.98 to $2.04 per share. It still expects
revenue to rise in the mid-single digit range.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $510.9 million,
which was in line with Wall Street estimates.
The Human Health division, which includes neonatal testing
and other diagnostic equipment, saw sales jump 26 percent to
$254.0 million.
Environmental Health, which sells air and water safety
monitoring equipment, saw revenue rise a more modest 4.5 percent
to $256.9 million.
"This performance was particularly encouraging considering
our strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2011,"
Chief Executive Robert Friel said in a statement.
PerkinElmer shares were unchanged in after hours trading
from their New York Stock Exchange close at $26.84.