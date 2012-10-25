Oct 25 PerkinElmer Inc posted marginally
higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday as demand for its
scientific and environmental products rose, and it said
full-year earnings would come in slightly higher than its
previous estimate.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 45 cents per
share, just ahead of analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing
equipment and environmental safety monitoring products reported
net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 25
cents per share, compared with $28 million, or 25 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $509.6 million.
For the full year, PerkinElmer raised its estimate for
adjusted earnings per share to between $2.05 and $2.07 from its
previous range of $2.00 to $2.05.