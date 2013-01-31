* 4th quarter EPS $0.65 vs Street view $0.62
* Revenue up 6 percent to $572.9 million
* Sees 2013 adjusted EPS $2.24 to $2.32
Jan 31 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, but the
maker of scientific instruments issued a 2013 earnings forecast
range with a midpoint below Wall Street estimates.
For 2013, the company forecast adjusted earnings of $2.24 to
$2.32 per share and organic revenue to rise in the mid-single
digit range. PerkinElmer would have to hit the top of that range
to meet current Wall Street expectations according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter of 2012, PerkinElmer posted earnings
of 65 cents per share, excluding special items. Analysts on
average expected 62 cents.
The company, which also makes prenatal and newborn testing
equipment and environmental safety monitoring products, had a
net loss for the quarter of $15.8 million, or 14 cents per
share, primarily due to an accounting adjustment related to
pension liability. That compared with a loss of $83.6 million,
or 74 cents per share, a year earlier that included large
charges.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $572.9 million, a bit shy of the
$578 million Wall Street was estimating.