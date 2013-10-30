Oct 30 PerkinElmer Inc on Wednesday
reported slightly higher-than-expected third quarter profit and
the scientific instruments maker narrowed its full-year earnings
forecast range, lowering the top end by 3 cents.
PerkinElmer said it now expects adjusted 2013 earnings of
$2.04 to $2.07 per share, tightening its prior view of $2.03 to
$2.10 per share.
PerkinElmer, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment
and environmental safety monitoring products, posted a net
profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $29.6 million, or 25 cents
per share a year ago.
Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings
of 49 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $524.3 million,
slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates of $523.8 million.