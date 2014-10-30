(Adds CEO interview)

By Bill Berkrot

Oct 30 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and the scientific instruments maker decreased its full-year earnings forecast, citing the impact of the stronger dollar on foreign exchange rates.

PerkinElmer gets more than half of its revenue from sales outside the United States. Overseas sales in euros and other major currencies were reduced when converted back into dollars.

"You've seen such a dramatic move in the dollar," Chief Executive Officer Robert Friel said in a telephone interview. "The euro is clearly our largest exposure, but all the major currencies are having an impact on our revenue."

The Massachusetts-based company said it now expects adjusted 2014 earnings of $2.39 to $2.41 per share, down from its previous forecast of $2.42 to $2.46. Analysts on average were looking for $2.44 per share.

Friel said the foreign exchange trend had a $3 million to $4 million impact on third-quarter revenue and projected a $15 million hit against fourth-quarter sales.

The company, which also sells neonatal, environmental and food safety testing equipment, posted a profit from continuing operations of $42.9 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a profit of $40.8 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it earned 57 cents per share, matching analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago to $542 million, but that was below Wall Street estimates of $550.1 million and the previous quarter's $556.2 million.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, particularly in Europe and China, Friel said, an emphasis on healthcare in emerging markets has been a bright spot for the company.

"In China, newborn screening grew greater than 20 percent," he said. Overall, business in China grew in the high single digits with a slowdown in industrial and environmental sales. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)